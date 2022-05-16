TreadLightly has announced the winners of it's 2022 National School Recycling Drive, celebrating eight schools that have helped to recycle nearly 10,000 pairs of shoes and keep over five tonnes of shoes out of landfill.
St Thomas More's Catholic School were crowned the Tasmanian winner and are amazed at how the entire school community came together to recycle 145 pairs of shoes in just one week.
Teacher Jessica McLauchlan said that the school wanted to help limit the number of shoes in landfill.
"As a school, we thought the idea of shoes being given a new life as playground and gym flooring is a great initiative," she said.
"God gave us only one Earth and it is our responsibility to help protect it in any way we can.
More than 100 schools participated in the initiative run by TreadLightly during the week between March 21-27.
Open to all childcare centres, primary and secondary schools across Australia, with the winning schools to receive more than $12,000 worth of prizes comprising shoe vouchers, sporting equipment and recycled gym mats.
TreadLightly is a new national recycling initiative that's working closely with Australia's top sporting and active lifestyle brands to recycle unwanted sports and active lifestyle shoes to give them new life as useful products like retail flooring, anti-fatigue mats, gym and playground surfaces.
TreadLightly is powered by the Australian Sporting Goods Association and recycler Save Our Soles.
ASGA executive director Shaun Bajada said that TreadLightly was blown away by the interest in the competition and the positive feedback from schools.
"It has been great to see so many schools get behind the initiative, coming up with their own creative ways to raise awareness and collect shoes to be recycled," she said.
"We are passionate about helping children to understand the important role they can play in reducing our impact on the planet," she said.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
