St Thomas More's Catholic School win state awards for national recycling scheme

By Nikita McGuire
May 16 2022 - 8:00pm
St Thomas More's Primary School, with Grade 6 student Phoebe Dilger and grade 5 student Oscar Gleeson in front. Picture: Phillip Biggs

TreadLightly has announced the winners of it's 2022 National School Recycling Drive, celebrating eight schools that have helped to recycle nearly 10,000 pairs of shoes and keep over five tonnes of shoes out of landfill.

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

