Journalist turned politician Brian Mitchell is set to contest the seat of Lyons in what will mark his third consecutive win, if successful at Saturday's federal election.
Originally from Western Australia, Mr Mitchell worked for community newspaper the Fremantle Herald from 1989 until 2007 - moving to Tasmania early in the same year.
A graduate of Curtin University with a degree in journalism and politics, Mr Mitchell also worked as the chief of staff for Duncan Kerr, for a brief time, before starting his own media business.
The self-described "straight shooter" says if re-elected he will fight to improve the cost of living conditions for voters in his electorate.
"I've always been interested in income inequality. It's one of the things that drove me to seek election in the first place, the growing gap between the bottom end in Australia and the top end," he said.
"Those extremes are getting wider and I wanted to try and be part of a movement that addresses that."
Improvements to the state's roads, health and telecommunication network are also priorities for the incumbent MHR.
"I've made submissions on regional health access, banged on relentlessly about rebuilding our region's - not just in terms of banking services - but how regions have been hollowed out for years," he said
"I've been a big public... very public about the need to get services back into the regions because that obviously promotes jobs, but also just makes regions a better place to live so that families can feel more secure."
Mr Mitchell last week announced if elected the Labor party would commit almost $1 billion to improve Medicare and access to GP services - a move that Launceston GP Dr Toby Gardner said was the most significant health commitment to come out of the election.
When asked why voters should choose him in this year's federal election, Mr Mitchells said the country needed a government that would point the nation in the right direction. "The big issue confronting people this election is we absolutely need a change of government," he said.
"A Labor government will deliver cost of living relief and we'll have a plan for higher wages, they are the key reasons why I'd like to see a one put next to my name."
"I'm also a very vocal representative for Lyons, I work hard, I get results and I'm not in the media every day - I don't make this job about me, I make it about the people I represent."
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
