After a successful turn in 2020, Miss Teen Australia is returning to Launceston for the 2022 finals.
"We're showing the rest of Australia what Tasmania can do," said Miss Teen Australia national director Sue Rees.
Ms Rees said the competition was about confidence, dedication, hard work, commitment to detail and professionalism.
"Teenagers make the best role models for teenagers," she said.
"Let them lead by example, let them follow their dreams and let their actions speak louder than words."
At this stage, applications are still open for Tasmanians to enter the state competition, which is open for models aged 13-19.
"Miss Teen Australia is the perfect opportunity for girls ages 13- 9 to be part of something special," state manager Louise Scott said.
"It is an opportunity to become a role model for other teenagers and to form friendships that will last a lifetime."
Organisers are excited to see the return of the event as Australia becomes COVID-normal.
"The event this year has been a long time coming, with covid19 postponements and restrictions, it will be so good for the girls to be able to complete the event," Ms Rees said.
"Winners will go onto the national finals that will be held in conjunction with the World Supermodel Production in Launceston from September 22-29 with the gala presentation night to be held at the Princess Theatre on September 28."
Applications for Miss Teen Australia Tasmanian 2022 close May 31. To enter, visit missteenaustralia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
