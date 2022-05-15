Tasmania's Northern Migrant communities could have a place to call their own if a $5 million redevelopment of the Migrant Resource Centre in Mowbray goes ahead.
Plans to develop the Northern MRC - which have been in place for some time - received a boost on Sunday when the Australian Labor Party announced it would commit $2 million in capital funding if successful at next week's election.
Advertisement
The announcement was made by Labor's candidate for Bass Ross Hart, Labor's spokesperson for Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles, alongside MRC chief executive Ella Dixon and chairman Ian Wright.
With community groups using the former kindergarten and childcare centre for events and meetings, Ms Dixon said a new facility would allow for the MRC to cater for the growing demand, while also giving the communities a place to call their own.
"It says welcome in the best possible way and I think that's what we want to communicate and articulate with this project, that you are important to this community and therefore you should have a facility to do multicultural things," she said.
With the MRC contributing $3 million of its own capital to the project, Mr Hart said making up the shortfall to redevelop the facility was an easy decision.
"When you've got the proponent putting a substantial part of their own funds into the project it makes it an easier proposition, and recognizing the important role of the MRC, both with resettlement and with other services - like NDIS services - it really became a very compelling proposal," he said.
READ MORE: Jack Jumpers tick all the first-season boxes
Mr Giles said Labor's decision to fund the project was based on the needs of the growing migrant community and the role an expanded MRC would play in growing social enterprise and access to social services.
"I'm really interested to hear about the social enterprise possibilities, but things like the NDIS program, it's important that it happens in a place where people feel comfortable because there are often cultural barriers to accessing these sorts of services," he said.
Mr Giles also said knowing the centre had the backing of a community organisation meant the development could move from a concept to reality - quickly delivering faster tangible results.
Mr Wright said if the funding was forthcoming the development of the old building would be torn down with construction on the new centre to begin in November 2022.
He said the main facility would be completed by July 2023, with all work finished by March 2024.
The new centre will include community meeting rooms, a function centre, administrative offices, playgroup facilities and space for several social enterprises.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.