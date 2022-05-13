Glenorchy has been forced to forfeit a second TSL development league match this season due to lack of player availability.
TSL management confirmed the forfeit on Friday evening ahead of the round eight match between North Launceston and the Magpies scheduled at 10.30am at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
Advertisement
A league statement confirmed the Bombers would be awarded four premiership points.
It comes after the Magpies forfeited their round six development match against Clarence a fortnight ago also because of player availability. Clarence was also awarded four premiership points.
AFL Tasmania Regional Manager - South and TSL Andy Bennett said it was a disappointing situation for all involved.
"Players from both sides, officials and umpires make a commitment to the competition and deserve the opportunity to play and participate," he said.
"To have a team forfeiting is unacceptable and not at the standard of a premier competition. The integrity of the competition remains at the forefront of our thinking and planning.
"Glenorchy is an important football club and remains a crucial part of its local community. While we need to deal with the immediacy of the two forfeits, the strength and stability of the football club in the long-term remains our major concern and focus."
The league media release said TSL management had continued to work with Glenorchy in recent weeks, providing off-field support and guidance.
To have a team forfeiting is unacceptable and not at the standard of a premier competition.- Andy Bennett
TSL management will request a meeting with Glenorchy to discuss the club's continued participation in the development league competition as soon as possible.
Those conversations will include discussions on potential sanctions and how AFL Tasmania continues to support the club.
AFL Tasmania will consider penalties for the club as per the TSL rules and regulations. The Bombers will play an intra-club match instead this weekend. The Magpies, which haven't won a game this year, finished fourth in the development league in 2021 after winning nine games and losing nine.
They were beaten in the first semi-final by the Bombers last year.
Percentage points will be adjusted at the end of the home and away season. North Launceston and Glenorchy will:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.