Athletes and teams around Tasmania and the world can draw inspiration from the JackJumpers.
The Tassie outfit fell 97-88 on Wednesday night and lost their grand final series 3-0 to Sydney Kings.
But it was the way they made it to the big dance that stood out.
Their formation and progress reminded of the 2011 Brad Pitt movie, Moneyball.
That film recounts the Oakland Athletics baseball team's against-the-odds effort in 2002 with a team of undervalued players.
That film showcased how specific the coaches were in identifying players' strengths.
Coach Scott Roth and the JackJumpers were similarly particular in how they built their team and it paid dividends.
"We never put any expectations on anything. We never put a ceiling on anything. I've said a million times our process of showing up and doing the work would lead us to wherever we needed to be," he said following this week's grand final series defeat.
"Then if we didn't shortcut ourselves and were open to being unselfish and to have a love of each other with a team-first (attitude), no ego and we-not-me. That things could happen that maybe would be remarkable if everyone would buy into that.
"When I put this team together, I was trying to find humble and hungry guys with character that were ready to do something different. It's been a privilege to coach them and they trusted me with their careers and it's been impactful."
Perhaps the JackJumpers' greatest success was forward MiKyle McIntosh who was under the pump in the first half of the season.
He hit two crucial three-pointers in the second quarter against the Kings in game three on Wednesday and stepped up in consistent-scorer Jack McVeigh's absence (illness). He collected 14 points after averaging 8.7 for the season.
"I've said before, I was extremely hard on him and pushed him and made him uncomfortable," Roth said.
"His first two games in the (grand final) series probably weren't exactly what we were hoping for.
"He had a good series against Melbourne United in those three games and we needed him tonight to be impactful with some of the things that he does. I think that was the most minutes he's logged all season and he stepped up to the plate.
"And it's just indicative of all of our guys that are just stepping in and creating minutes or roles and being able to do their job and be unselfish and not worry about shots or what's going on other than how can I make my teammate better. And MiKyle did a fantastic job competing."
Helping players get the best of out themselves is something the JackJumpers mentor prided himself on this season.
"I judge myself as trying to be a leader and trying to impact people and mentor them and be impactful in their lives on and off the floor," Roth said.
"I invest a lot of time in these guys, making sure everything is going well with their families and knowing their kids' names and their wife's names, what's happening in their lives.
"And by doing that they know I'm invested in them. I try to make sure that we're forcing them to be uncomfortable and get out of their comfort areas to grow as a basketball player. And that to me is leadership and mentorship and things I love to do."
Roth believes basketball can be the number one sport in Tasmania following the support the JackJumpers received.
"It snowballed during the course of the season and people I think resonated with our play and how we approached it and appreciated the professionalism of our players and organisation and I don't see any reason why basketball can't be the number one sport in Tasmania in the next year or so. The growth should be off the charts, I'm hoping," he said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
