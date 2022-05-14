Classic cars to fill Elizabeth Street in 2022 Monaro State Titles event

Elizabeth Street is set to be turned into a GM and Monaro lovers paradise on Sunday, with the Monaro and GM Club of Tasmania holding their 2022 Monaro State Titles event.
Over 50 cars will be on display along the street, with food trucks, coffee, entertainment and memorabilia for sale on the day.
President of the Monaro and GM Club of Tasmania Ken Tatto said that Monaros of all variations will be at the show.
"We have the early models, such as the 1968 HK Monaro right up to the last model which was the CV8 Z released back in 2006," he said.
"We are very grateful to Motors for letting us use the venue and it will be great to have the street blocked off and filled with all the cars.
"There will be a gold coin entry and the money will go to the Salvos, who are housed across the road from Motors."
Club treasurer Greg Denholm said that the club has been unable to hold the State Titles for several years due to COVID but hope the new location and return of the event will allow it to grow in the future.
"We hold this event every two years, so we that after this event it allows for us to create an even bigger and better show in two years time," he said.
"People love to come and check out their dream cars and have a chat with the owners about their precious vehicles."
The 2022 Monaro State Titles will be held on May 15 from 10am to 2pm on Elizabeth Street, outside of Motors Launceston.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
