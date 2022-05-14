The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Classic cars to fill Elizabeth Street in 2022 Monaro State Titles event

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated May 14 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VROOM: Motors' David Monks, President of Monaro and GM Club Tasmania Ken Tatto and treasurer Greg Denholm with Ken's 1968 Monaro. Picture: Paul Scambler

Elizabeth Street is set to be turned into a GM and Monaro lovers paradise on Sunday, with the Monaro and GM Club of Tasmania holding their 2022 Monaro State Titles event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.