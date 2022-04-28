The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Blues v Bombers: Alec Wright to make VFL debut for North Melbourne

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 28 2022 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR: Alec Wright will play for North Melbourne's VFL side this week. Picture: Paul Scambler

While Launceston travel to Lauderdale, in-form Blues defender Alec Wright will take the next step in his football journey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.