The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Harry Garside beats Layton McFerran in Newcastle to maintain Australian lightweight title

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
May 12 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TUSSLE: Layton McFerran impressed Tokyo Olympian Harry Garside after their Newcastle fight. Picture: Twitter

Harry Garside has walked away with batted hands but growing respect for Launceston boxer Layton McFerran after their bout in Newcastle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.