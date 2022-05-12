Harry Garside has walked away with batted hands but growing respect for Launceston boxer Layton McFerran after their bout in Newcastle.
Garside maintained his Australian lightweight title against McFerran after being ahead on scorecards throughout the fight before winning in a seventh-round TKO against the Launceston boxer.
Despite conquering McFerran, the Tokyo Olympic medallist was impressed by what he saw from his opponent, who had stepped up from super featherweight to make the fight.
"He was a tough opponent," Garside said.
"He showed he's an incredible opponent and there's a reason why he's only had one loss prior to me."
He showed everyone in Australia just how tough he is- Twigs Millwood on Layton McFerran
While Garside, was ahead most of the night according to the scores, McFerran made a charge in the seventh with some solid blows to the Olympic bronze medallist before several Garside punches saw the referee call the stoppage.
"In the first minute of the seventh round he was coming in strong, I really had to pull something out of my bum in that last minute before the stoppage," Garside said.
McFerran's coach Twigs Millwood took to social media to praise the efforts of his fighter who endured one of the biggest weeks in his career.
"Proud of this boy and the way he carried himself this week with press conferences, weigh ins and the fight tonight," he wrote.
"He went out on his shield and he showed everyone in Australia just how tough he is and how much heart he has."
Despite McFerran stepping up to lightweight for the title fight, Millwood indicated the Launceston Boxing and MMA club member is likely to return to the super featherweight category in future fights.
"There's not many people out there who would put their hand up to go up a weight class to fight a bronze medal winning Olympian but for now, it's back down to super featherweight now where you belong."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
