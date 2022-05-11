The McGrath Foundation is celebrating nurses on International Nurses Day today.
One vital role a nurse plays in a person's life is the care they provide through health journeys such as cancer.
Tasmania's Donna Bonavia was diagnosed with breast cancer just 12 months ago in May 2021.
Ms Bonavia noticed her breast abnormality by complete accident, she'd felt distinct pain in her left breast after brushing her arms against it when getting out of bed one morning.
After an urgent appointment, it was found Ms Bonavia has inflammatory breast cancer.
After starting several rounds of chemotherapy, Ms Bonavia woke up in September unable to walk and was admitted into the ICU where she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Gullian Barre.
During this traumatic experience for Ms Bonavia, she had a McGrath Breast Care Nurse by her side from the day of her diagnosis - Fiona Dean.
"Facing breast cancer is enough for one person to contend with, let alone dealing with a secondary diagnosis like Guillain barre," Ms Dean said.
"Donna was incredibly unwell during her chemotherapy and then went on to have to learn to walk again. It was not easy road, but she always kept at it and I was glad I could be there to support Donna and her family."
The McGrath Foundation have announced they will be employing 250 breast care nurses by 2025.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia and with 57 people diagnosed in Australia each day, and the rates of diagnosis increasing, the ongoing need for breast care nurses is clear.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
