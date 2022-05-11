The Examiner
Commission of Inquiry: gender diverse children targeted in Tasmanian schools; fear of 'pushback' over gender teaching

May 11 2022
Working It Out LGBTIQ+ lead schools inclusion coordinator Xris Reardon said there were "many" examples of gender diverse children being confronted by other students accosting them over their gender identity.

A Tasmanian school that did not implement its gender inclusivity training over fear of "community pushback" later had a group of children accost a gender diverse child in the school grounds demanding to know if they are a boy or girl.

Local News

