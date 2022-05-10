Do we even know what Scott Morrison stands for?

Tasmania is carbon neutral for a range of reasons, not least of which was the establishment of the HEC in the early 20th century and then more recently, the conservation of a large proportion of the state in the world heritage area, a development in which I was directly involved. Since I was Minister for Forests in 1980 the goal of a carbon-neutral state has been a blank in the minds and practices of the forest industries who have been more concerned with their financial bottom line than with the planet's future.