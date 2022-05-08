This time last year, Dejan Vasiljevic was a long way from suiting up from the Sydney Kings in the NBL against the Tasmania JackJumpers.
Advertisement
The 25-year-old was nursing a ruptured achilles and had a long road to recovery to be part of Chase Buford's plans at the Kings.
A year is a long time in anyone's language and Vasiljevic, far removed from the injury rehab that took up his time 12 months ago, was the man to take Sydney to within one game of winning the grand finals series.
"[There's] a lot of emotions really, 12 months ago I had surgery after tearing my achillies and we missed play-offs," he said.
"To comeback and do it under a new coach and a great new bunch of guys is just unreal, it's a lot of emotions."
With less than 10 seconds to play, Kings import Ian Clark found Vasiljevic outside the arc on a catch-and-shoot play. The limited time necessitated the Kings' equal top-scorer for the match (along with Jarell Martin and Xavier Cooks) leapt and shot past an on-rushing Jarrad Weeks.
The shot forced the longest stretch of silence that game two had witnessed before the swishing net sparked scenes of jubilation for Vasiljevic and the Kings.
"That's this group ... they don't worry about the crowd, they don't worry about the flow of the game," Buford said.
"[They] just keep sticking to it, trying to get stops, they all are super confident in themselves offensively and a credit to the guys in that locker room."
No team has come from 0-2 to win the series but the Kings, stretching to their 12th consecutive road win, are now within touching distance of a grand final series triumph.
As Hobart marked being the 13th city to host an NBL grand final, the Sydney Kings delivered a thrilling comeback to secure victory in game two of the grand final series over Tasmania 90-86.
The last time Tasmania hosted a grand final in the national league, Jimmy Carter was president of the United States of America, the internet didn't exist while St Kilda claimed their second title in Launceston in 1980.
It's a different world now and the Apple Isle had a team with skin in the game as the Tasmania JackJumpers were cheered on by a crowd of 4865.
The Sydney Kings came to Hobart after winning their past 11 away games and the self-titled 'Road Dawgs' found themselves facing an uphill battle at the first break trailing by 10.
The JackJumpers were dominant on the defensive boards early in the first term and had a locked-in Josh Adams (36 points) leading the way at the attacking end as the American had 10 points before the first break.
"He got us going early and continued his pace throughout the game and was solid across the board," JackJumpers coach Scott Roth said.
"He was a huge factor, obviously 36 points for us and kept us in the game."
Advertisement
The combination led to the JackJumpers notching their best quarter of the series and their highest-scoring term against the Kings all season.
The Kings [1-6 from three-point land in opening term] found their rhythm via Vasiljevic (20 points) as they put a 14-point scoring lead together to reclaim the lead.
The JackJumpers returned fire as Clint Steindl and Jarrad Weeks dropped back-to-back three-pointers. Fabijan Krslovic's work off of the glass (10 rebounds) was key to the home side as Weeks continued dropping long-range daggers for season-high points at the main break (11 points) to ensure the home side led by four.
The Kings had never won a game that they'd trailed by more than three points at the first break and Tasmania continued to keep the visitors at bay as the two sides traded points in the third term. Xavier Cooks (20 points) and Martin's (20 points) were key for the Kings.
The pressure showed on Kings coach Buford as he kicked a sign during the term in a demonstrative display.
Advertisement
While the Kings had fought back and reduced the first break deficit at the main and last change, the JackJumpers entered the final term with a two-point lead.
MiKyle McIntosh found himself fouled out midway through the final term as the Kings' improved shooting (33-62 at 53 per cent) and the JackJumpers' comparative shooting woes (27-69 at 39 per cent) helped the visitors into the lead.
The crowd was brought to their feat when Adams hit a catch-and-shoot three-pointer to level the game with a minute and change to play and when he repeated the dose 30 seconds later, the JackJumpers were on the brink of a monumental first.
"I love that my teammates trust me to make those shots and take those shots and look for me," Adams said.
"I am just trying to do what I can do to win the game ... I just do the best I can do with any situation and leave the rest to God."
Advertisement
But Vasiljevic, Sydney's key from the perimeter, dropped a dagger of his own to seal the result for the Kings.
The JackJumpers must now buck the trend of history if they want to win the grand finals series. No team has won the title from being 0-2 with the Kings able to seal the title on Wednesday, May 11.
"The crowd was fantastic, big shots and it had everything you'd want in a game like that," Roth said.
"We got the short end of it but we made our share over the course of the season."
Adams added: "It's another must win game but we've been playing in must win games for quite some time now."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.