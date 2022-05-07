The Liberals have announced their plan for restoring Launceston's iconic Princess Theatre, saying a re-elected Federal Liberal Government will invest $2.5 million to allow restoration to go ahead.
Liberal Member for Bass Bridget Archer has been working with council on progressing this project..
"The Princess Theatre is part of Launceston's cultural heritage and this commitment ensures we can utilise this great facility well into the future," Mrs Archer said.
"The $2.5 million will be used to help modernise the 1911-built theatre, including improved operational and safety performance, increased accessibility for performers and patrons and enhancing flexibility and usage of the centres around axillary areas and main stage for other events.
"I have been working closely with councillors and performing arts stakeholders around what is best for patrons and performers in northern Tasmania. We have a proud and vibrant arts culture in our community and this project presents more exciting opportunities."
Mrs Archer said that the restorations were essential to ensure ongoing use of the theatre for years to come.
"The Princess Theatre is really part of the fabric of Northern Tasmania," she said.
"It's a place where we have seen so many performances over the years, a place where we missed those performances through COVID and it's been fantastic to see performances coming back to this space.
"This plan is to make sure that it is fit for purpose for generations of Northern Tasmanians to enjoy into the future."
"This plan is to make sure that it is fit for purpose for generations of Northern Tasmanians to enjoy into the future."
Theatre North general manager Mandy Shepherd said the connection between the community and the theatre is very powerful and restoration was essential.
"Rarely do I meet a local without a fond memory of times spent at the Princess. Without exception, each professional touring artist who performs at the Princess sings her praises as an historic beauty to be treasured" she said.
"We have such a passionate local theatre community who offer an impressive variety of performance opportunities and entertainment experiences for people of all ages. Our theatre community felt such a sense of loss when the Princess was in lockdown.
"The theatre means so much to us all. This firm commitment to the Princess Theatre of tomorrow, as a well-resourced venue with continuing relevance to future generations, will be broadly welcomed throughout northern Tasmania."
The modernisation is planned create at least nine jobs in the construction space and provide flow-on economic benefits for the region.
Built in 1911, the Princess Theatre has been at the heart of northern Tasmania's thriving live performance scene since the City of Launceston's purchase and upgrade of the building in 1970.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
