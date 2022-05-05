Bridgenorth are set to remember one of the club's most successful eras when they reflect on a decade of silverware with a special function this weekend.
Following the Parrots' clash with Scottsdale, the club will announce and celebrate their team of the decade for 2010-2019 which encompasses a series of trophy-laden campaigns for Bridgenorth.
The Parrots played in five NTFA senior grand finals, seven reserves grand finals, and three under-18 and under-19 grand finals. In simpler terms, 15 grand finals for eight premierships as the Parrots ruled the roost in the NTFA.
One of those players, Bridgenorth premiership player Nick McElwee, will be in attendance and said he was excited to reunite with several familiar faces.
"It's mateship, I think when you spend so much time of your own time dedicated towards it, mateship is the big one," he said.
"I think Bridgenorth prides itself on the community, it drags people into it and its hard to get out of it once people come up here, players that come up here and volunteers they certainly get welcomed into a really nice club."
McElwee is no stranger to a team of the decade after being named as one of six Bridgenorth players in the NTFA team of the decade.
Club president Bobby Beams said it meant a lot to the club to be able to celebrate their decade of success in style.
"We wanted to do it in 2020 but with COVID and borders closed this is the first year we've been able to do it to acknowledge a very, very prominent decade of the club," he said.
"These are huge for the club to get past players back, to reconnect with each other. Once your football career does stop, you do lose a bit of connection they're fantastic nights and we're looking forward to a big turn-out Saturday."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
