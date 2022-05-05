Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale says the JackJumpers' success has emphasised Tasmania is ready for its own WNBL team.
The JackJumpers have made the NBL grand final in their inaugural season.
"There are so many WNBL players that have contacted me or Keely Froling and Kelsey Griffin because they play with Torns, saying 'is it happening, we want to move down, we want to play with that team'," Veale said.
"They're excited to relocate and live in Tasmania because it's such an amazing place.
"People like Kelsey and Keely, who are two of the best players in WNBL, speak highly of the people in Tassie, the community that supports basketball around the state and the culture we have.
"I think everybody's just waiting for that (WNBL team) to be announced and hopefully it won't be too far away."
Veale added the green and gold side's stellar start had likely made it easier to recruit for an WNBL side.
"People can already see how good the JackJumpers have performed," she said.
"I believe there were some players that decided not to come and play with them because they're a new organisation and they didn't know if they were going to be successful. Obviously, that could have an impact on a player's career.
"I don't think that will be the same with the WNBL because the JackJumpers have proven what a great organisation they are and that they can be successful."
The Tornadoes and Hobart Chargers, who both play in NBL1, are the state's highest representative women's teams.
Veale said those sides had been great for young players and an WNBL outfit would present more opportunities.
"We have some great young players that leave here or don't leave here and they want to be development players and they're good enough to be development players in the WNBL but they have to relocate and move interstate and that's not always great for a young person," she said.
"We've got a lot of exceptional young girls in our program around Tassie. That would just open up the doors for them. There'll be a lot of upward pressure and that's a really good place to be for women's basketball right now."
She described the JackJumpers as humble and generous with their time, including coach Scott Roth.
"Scott has been a really good mentor to me and I've had some meetings with him," she said.
"When I went into my first meeting with him, I walked out with his entire defensive bible.
"I'm like 'are you sure? He said well you're not going to lose it, are you?'
"His life's work was in these massive big folders and there's certainly a flair of the JackJumpers in the Tornadoes because of that.
"They invited me to do a whole game-day experience with them from morning shoot-around to being with them the whole day."
The second-ranked Tornadoes, chasing their third win in a row, host Kilsyth Cobras at Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday at 6.30pm.
Veale expects to have her full squad available for the first time this season.
There's room for improvement despite the group securing resounding victories so far.
"Our defensive transition and our team defence in the half-court was not on point last weekend," Veale said.
"We made adjustments through the game but we need to go there and execute our scout from the get go, not take a quarter to get into it.
"We let Keilor score more than we wanted and it was purely because we weren't switched on in defence. So that'll be a key focus for us as we move into tougher games."
Veale was thrilled to have Makala Bingley back on court after overcoming a stomach injury.
"She hustles so hard and had a really big impact on the game because we ended up getting an extra 10 possessions, just from loose balls or those rebounds that you think are about to go out of court," she said.
The coach praised Froling and Griffin who were dominant in last weekend's 93-69 win against Keilor.
"They combined so well and for them to come up with 69 points and 31 rebounds between them was super impressive," Veale said.
"The more they play together, the better they get.
"Last week, we knew that we had to go to the post, this week will be different, Kilsyth have got Lauren Scherf and she's a big post. Our game plan is a little bit different this week."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
