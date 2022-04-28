The Examiner
NBL: JackJumpers show fight as United claim semi-final one

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 28 2022
Surrounded: JackJumpers' Jack McVeigh is put under pressure. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne United showed the JackJumpers why they are the number one seeds of the NBL finals series in a 74-63 game one victory.

