Michelle Kylie Hinds, 31, pleaded guilty to assault of a pregnant woman

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated April 28 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:00am
Frederick Hinds and his wife Michelle Kylie Hinds leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston.

A Perth woman reacted with rage and deep hurt when her husband divulged that he had got a mutual friend pregnant, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

