YMCA Launceston is seeking emergency funding to stay open beyond June 6,2022

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated April 27 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:17am
YMCA to close in June unless it gets emergency funding

The YMCA Launceston which operates in Kings Meadows is set to close in June unless it can secure emergency funding.

