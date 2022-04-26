The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Defence a priority for Melbourne United ahead of NBL semi-final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 26 2022 - 8:07am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLAY-MAKER: Melbourne United's Matthew Dellavedova drives to the basket against the JackJumpers at John Cain Arena earlier this year. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Melbourne United gun Matthew Dellavedova is eager to take on the JackJumpers in this week's NBL semi-final series which starts Thursday night at John Cain Arena.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.