The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

North Launceston and Launceston set for 2022 Phil Edwards Cup

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 13 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Edwards Cup on the line between Northern rivals

While the battle of traditional rivals Launceston and North Launceston plays out, the two clubs will be playing for the Phil Edwards Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.