The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Man high on ice when driving on incorrect side of road

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
April 15 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campbell Town offender urged to prove doubters wrong

A Campbell Town man who was high on ice when he drove onto the incorrect side of the Midland Highway and crashed into an oncoming vehicle will be penalised via a drug treatment order.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.