The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

E-scooter users breaking rules detected by Tasmania Police operation

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated April 12 2022 - 6:33am, first published 4:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Police are reminding e-scooter users to follow the rules. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Tasmanian Police have advised 16 e-scooter riders were detected breaking the rules last weekend, as part of a targeted traffic operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.