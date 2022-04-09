The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Association of Ukrainians in Tasmania hold rally for Ukraine

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
April 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOLIDARITY: Santosh Adhikari and Marina Ladaniwskyj at the Ukraine Rally. Picture: Nikita McGuire

Tasmanian's standing in unity with Ukraine met on Saturday at the Ironhorse Bar and Grill, to show solidarity for Ukraine and Ukrainians displaced by Russia's invasion of their homeland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.