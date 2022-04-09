The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mother and daughter duo capturing their Tasmanian adventures online

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
April 9 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW ADVENTURES: Angela Merriott and her daughter Annika. Picture: Supplied

After making the big move from Canada to Tasmania, a mother and daughter duo are sharing their new adventures on social media and gaining views as they go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.