The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lilydale, Old Scotch playing third Keian Brown Memorial Match in NTFA

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 7 2022 - 9:19am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPORTANT MATCH: Keian Brown's nieces Brooklyn, 4, and Havana Crawford, 7, with the memorial cup watched by Brown's mum, Mel Roughley, Lilydale reserves playing-assistant Zach Deane and Old Scotch senior playing-assistant coach, John McKenzie. Pictures: Paul Scambler

Lilydale's triumph in the 2021 NTFA division one reserves grand final had extra significance for Zach Deane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.