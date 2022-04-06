The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Election pork-barrelling: Integrity Commission calls on Tasmanian government to bring in laws for grants

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
April 6 2022 - 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Labor premier David Bartlett speaks after the 2010 election, and Liberal Rene Hidding - who was later appointed the premier's parliamentary secretary - after the 2018 election.

The Integrity Commission is calling on the government to bring in laws for checks and balances to prevent pork-barrelling at state election time, singling out the 2010 and 2018 elections as being of particular concern.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.