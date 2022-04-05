The Examiner
Jeremy Rockliff poised to run for Premier after sudden resignation of Peter Gutwein

By Adam Holmes
Updated April 5 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:30am
Liberal sources say Jeremy Rockliff is keen to throw his hat in the ring to become the 47th Premier of Tasmania. Picture: Paul Scambler

Deputy premier Jeremy Rockliff is "very, very keen" to throw his hat in the ring for Premier when it comes before the partyroom later this week, Liberal sources say.

