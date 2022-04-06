The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ted Sands is remembered as a 'can-do' councillor

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 6 2022 - 9:21am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VALE: Ted Sands has been remembered as a strong force for the Launceston community.

Ted Sands has been remembered as an advocate for the community and a man who was straight down the line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a graduate of Monash University and RMIT University with degrees in Communications and Journalism. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.