World first study to address the effects of COVID vaccines on vulnerable patients

Updated April 2 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 5:30pm
WORLD FIRST: Professor Katie Flanagan will use use systems vaccinology to study COVID-19 vaccines on at risk groups. Picture: Rob Burnett

A world-first study into the effect of COVID-19 vaccines on vulnerable patients, including the elderly and pregnant women, is underway at the Launceston General Hospital.

