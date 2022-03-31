The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston's Mitch Le Fevre to boundary umpire his 300th AFL game

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 31 2022 - 6:01am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE MAN: Launceston's Mitch Le Fevre during the Western Bulldogs and Carlton round two clash. He will boundary umpire his 300th game on Friday night. Picture: AFL Photos

Launceston's Mitch Le Fevre has never forgotten where he's come from.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.