A Newnham woman continued trafficking drugs in 2020 despite being charged with trafficking ice and cannabis two months before, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard. Dawn Anne Marie Ward, 27, walked from the court on bail after pleading guilty to trafficking in ice and cannabis in Melbourne, Launceston and surrounding areas between November 17, 2019 and May 6, 2020. She also pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance [MDMA known as ecstasy] in Newnham on July 28, 2020. Ward was also in possession of $4265 cash on October 1, 2020. She pleaded guilty to dealing with the proceeds of crime. Justice Robert Pearce also heard guilty pleas to two offences under Commonwealth law and a raft of offences that would normally be heard in the Launceston Magistrates Court. Defence counsel Evan Hughes entered pleas to a number of charges that were subsumed in the two indictable trafficking charges to which Ward had pleaded guilty. Other counts included two counts of possessing a dangerous article, including a set of knuckledusters, in a public place, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of using a controlled drug, drug driving, three counts of possession of a bong or ice pipe, unlawful possession of property, two counts of using cannabis, possession and selling of ice and selling cannabis. On a separate count of dealing with the proceeds of crime the court heard that an unexplained wealth application by the State was still being dealt with. Mr Hughes said Ward would seek to be assessed for a drug treatment order which may enable her to avoid jail as long as she stayed off drugs and complied with the conditions of the order. Justice Pearce was told that the facts of the case required some amendment before being related to the court. A sentencing hearing was set down for March 30 at 10am. During 2020 and early 2021 Ward spent 209 days in custody in relation to drug and driving matters. In March 2021 she pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to numerous drug and driving charges. Ward wept when Mr Hughes described her struggle with drug addiction after a strong employment history before being derailed by family violence with a former partner. Mr Hughes said she had used the prison time well and was a healthier and happier person than she had been in 2020. He said she had enrolled in several courses and had ambitions of involvement in event management and dog grooming. Magistrate Ken Stanton activated a two month suspended sentence and imposed a further seven months with three months suspended backdated to August 7, 2020.

