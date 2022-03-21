Public names final Glover Prize winners, children's pick announced

newsletters, editors-pick-list, glover, prize, winner, public, people's, children's

Tasmania's most prestigious landscape painting award has announced two more winners as the exhibition wraps up for 2022. The Glover Prize awarded Peter Watts the People's Choice Award for his acrylic on Belgium linen, Hidden Seclusion, and Mark McCarthy the Children's Choice Award for his oil on linen, High Moon. Mr Watts said he tried to capture a fleeting moment of light, and was thrilled that people resonated with his work. READ MORE: Equality Tasmania calls on government to make change The Victorian was a finalist in the Glover Prize last year, but this was his first award. "I'm just wrapped to be chosen as a finalist. I think that's quite an accolade in itself. So to hear the news today, it's still sinking in. It's quite amazing," he said. Mr McCarthy's work came out of walking in nature during Victoria's lockdowns. "I found a fair bit of solace in those quiet times," he said. "It was a nice way to sort of get a bit of composure and to consolidate a lot of ideas [...] I wanted to translate that sort of feeling in the painting." This was the first year he was shortlisted. READ MORE:Tasmania's daily COVID case figure drops down to 1309 cases Glover Prize curator Megan Dick noted that this year's winners shared a similar theme. "The Children's Choice, the People's Choice and the winner are these big, majestic, quite moody landscapes," she said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/ee7288a1-486d-4a7c-9cdc-2c436721def3.jpg/r0_212_4176_2571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg