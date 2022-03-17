newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The embattled e-scooter is getting an upgrade, with Launceston's fleet of purple e-scooters set to trial technology that restricts speeds and detects pedestrians. Unlike current technologies that rely on GPS and road and pavement maps, the new technology will use cameras attached to the e-scooter that detect whether it is travelling on a footpath, street or bike lane. The vehicle then applies the appropriate speed and other restrictions governing that road infrastructure. READ MORE: Roadmap for Launceston General Hospital masterplan released Additional technology, to be put into the e-scooters mid 2022, will be able to detect pedestrians on footpaths, addressing some of the safety issues highlighted by the vehicles. In Tasmania, e-scooters can travel on roads with a speed limit of 50 km / h or less, pavements, shared paths and bicycle lanes. They can travel up to 15 km/h on footpaths, and 25 km/h on shared paths, bicycles and permitted roads. For example, collisions between riders and the elderly, with service guide dogs, as well as e-scooters left haphazardly on footpaths creating mobility issues for people with a disability. READ MORE: Advocacy Tasmania demands imminent action to reform Public Trustee, guardianship system Beam Group's general manager Tom Cooper said the technology also educated riders on safe riding in and around cities, providing in-trip and post-trip feedback. He said he would continue to engage in community discussions around the safe operation of e-scooters to ensure the safety of all road users. "With different states in Australia there is diferent legislation governing e-rideables. Beam's Pedestrian Shield will be able to adapt to the different riding rules in each state - whether that is to enfore lower speeds on footpaths, or stopping the Beam altogether," he said. "Pedestrian shield uses an on-board camera that detects when riders are riding on pavements instantly and accurately without the need for precise mapping and perfect positioning. "We are excited to bring this technology to Australian roads first." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

