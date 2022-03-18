sport, local-sport,

JackJumpers guard Sam McDaniel is thrilled to be part of a team which prides itself on defence. "It's incredible, you've got to give coach (Scott Roth) some credit because he's driven that from day one, doing a lot of defensive work and drills," he said. "He's given us his philosophy and stuck to it and we've been able to continue to grow defensively. "We've got a lot of guys who are good individual defenders but we've really embraced that team aspect of it and helping one another and just trying to be solid across the board. And that's what we'll continue to do." The group takes on Illawarra Hawks at the Silverdome on Saturday at 5.30pm having beating them 81-77 last Sunday in Hobart. McDaniel, who appreciated the Launceston crowd support a fortnight ago, said playing the Hawks back-to-back presented a good challenge. "When it's the same team twice in a row, it becomes a bit of a chess match in terms of just strategy and cleaning up some mistakes from last game and trying to continue to do the things we did well last game," he said. "Also, we know they're going to try and take certain things away from us that we did well last game and try and change their own game plan a little bit. So it's just how well we can adapt on the fly and implement what we've been practicing the last two days." READ MORE: Unquantifiable strength: Camaraderie a boon in maiden season Coach Roth has spoken of the JackJumpers' tight-knit group in the past and McDaniel echoed that sentiment. "That's an essential element to a new team, having a bunch of guys who gel well and get along and there's no egos on this team, which is a big part of it as well," he said. "The organisation's done a great job of going out and getting guys who put the team first, who aren't worried about individual accolades or anything like that. And at the end of the day, when you've got a bunch of guys who like each other off the court, they're going to play harder for each other on the court." McDaniel, who switched from Melbourne United in the off-season, said it had been a positive move. "With my young family, it's been the perfect size city, Hobart, for us just to be able to get out and do stuff and that has a low-key vibe to it as well," he said. "I'm really enjoying living in Hobart and living in Tassie. Across the whole state, there's definitely some cool places."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/67d73482-c242-4e33-b601-d30319b86c34.jpg/r0_283_4176_2642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg