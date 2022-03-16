newsletters, editors-pick-list, meth, ice, tasmania, acic, report, wastewater, drug use, opioid

Wastewater indicators suggest methylamphetamine use in Tasmania almost halved last year, though the state's capital continues to lead the nation in the use of opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl. The analysis by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission measured the levels of drugs found in wastewater at sites across the nation, including at five sites in Tasmania. READ MORE: Ex-Labor president ends court action after receiving apology In the latest report covering the period up to August 2021, the levels of methylamphetamine in Tasmania's wastewater had dropped by 43 per cent - the largest drop in the nation, followed by Queensland at 28 per cent and the Australian Capital Territory at 24 per cent. That equates to the state's estimated yearly use dropping from 155 kilograms to 88.5 kilograms in a single year. This is also considerably down on 2019's figures, when the state peaked at its highest levels since the wastewater program began five years ago and mirrors an overall drop across testing sites in Australia. ACIC chief executive Michael Phelan APM partly attributed the national drop in ice use to the delayed impact of COVID-19 border restrictions on drug trafficking. "The restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic severely constrained these markets. However, organised crime groups continued to find ways to supply illicit drug markets during the pandemic and to generate significant illicit revenue through this activity," Mr Phelan said. READ MORE: Emergency ID Australia regarded as world leader in medical alerts Meanwhile, Tasmania's capital city continues to have the highest levels of oxycodone and fentanyl use among Australian states and territories. That said, the report also indicated that Tasmania's average capital city consumption of oxycodone hit its lowest level on record in October 2021. At the program's three capital city minoring sites, Tasmania also ranked second highest across the nation for nicotine, alcohol, MDMA and cannabis use.

