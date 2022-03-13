newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding a road incident in the North-West on Friday night that claimed the lives of two young men. Inspector Shane LeFevre on Saturday said emergency services were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Seabrook Road at Somerset about 9:45pm on Friday night. "Unfortunately, and tragically, when police attended, there were two deceased males located," he said. A 20-year-old male from Wynyard, and 27-year-old male from Somerset were the only occupants of the 2012 white Toyota Land Cruiser when the incident occurred. READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse One of the men was found in the vehicle when emergency services arrived, while the other was not. The latter, according to Inspector LeFevre, appeared to have been thrown from the cab as the vehicle rolled. However, he reiterated that assumption was based on early investigations, and further information was required to be certain. "We're looking at all of the possibilities and would ask the community to come forward with some information if they have any," he said. Crash investigation and forensic services were still at the scene on Saturday afternoon. READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk Inspector LeFevre said despite the section of road being relatively straight, the absence of any form of curbing or street lights may have been contributing factors. "We'll look at all aspects of what occurred before we provide a report to the coroner," he said. Inspector LeFevre said there was substantial damage to the care, but revealed its condition prior to the incident was unknown. "The roadworthiness of the vehicle will be examined as part of the investigation and we also call on Transport Tasmania or (The Department of) State Growth to help us with the investigation of those details." Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, as well as general information regarding the incident, is urged to contact Police on 131444, or to report to Crime Stoppers. Information is able to be provided anonymously. READ MORE: Launceston teen writes to International Criminal Court Three fatalities have now occurred across the North-West in the span of three days, after a head-on collision in Don, near Devonport, resulted in a 62-year-old female passenger losing her life on Tuesday night. Tasmanian Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Scott Tilyard said those incidents had now brought this year's state road toll to nine with over 40 serious injuries occurring in the same period of time. While the latter was down 26 per cent compared to the same time last year, the former was three times higher. "With the fatalities we've had so far in 2022, it's obviously been a terrible start to the year," he said. "Unfortunately there's a combination of factors that feature frequently and prominently in serious injury and fatal crashes, and they are more than likely the cause of most the incidents this year." Those factors are commonly referred to as the Fatal Five contributors to road deaths. READ MORE: Should Tasmania go fully electric? Joe Biden's former climate advisor thinks yes They consist of speeding, not wearing seatbelts, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, being distracted, and being fatigued. Mr Tilyard said driving was one of the highest risk activities that the majority of people undertake daily. "Even people that drive safely are at risk so it needs to be treated properly and as a dangerous task," he said. "Improvements can occur through people being responsible on the roads, complying with the rules, exercising courtesy to other road users and by always driving to the conditions." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

