newsletters, editors-pick-list, climate, action, saul, griffith, big switch, tasmania, energy, hydro

Macarthur 'Genius' Grant winner, inventor and former climate advisor to US President Joe Biden, Saul Griffith believes Tasmania is perhaps better positioned than anywhere in the world to become the first fully electric and carbon-zero community. Mr Griffith visited the state this week to promote his new book The Big Switch, which outlines his case to make Australia fully electric as soon as possible. READ MORE: Victim of paedophile nurse 'disgusted' at groans from government MPs "On the international stage Australia has the best shot at this and is most likely to see the economic benefit sooner and within Australia, Tasmania has the easiest run of all because it already has so much renewable energy," he said. While it's true that the state reached its 100 per cent renewable energy target in 2020, Mr Griffith noted that Tasmania's energy consumption is still far from carbon free. To achieve the fully electric state Mr Griffith envisions would mean replacing non-electric items like gas heaters, stove tops and petrol cars with electric equivalents. That may seem like a big ask, but he believes that if it was achieved, the benefits would be immediate. READ MORE: Woman charged with murder over Hobart death "You're looking at saving the average Tasmanian household $4000 to $5000 a year," he said. Those savings would come in the form of cheaper, green energy replacing comparatively expensive gas and petrol consumption, but would also require the state to aim even higher than its current 200 per cent renewable target. "You've got to decarbonise the demand side at the same time as the supply side [...] It all goes back to is 200 per cent renewable energy enough? The answer is no," he said. READ MORE: Gorge Hotel height issues overruled, but what comes next? In place of that target, Mr Griffith would see the state aim for a 250 per cent renewable target by 2030 which - in tandem with subsidy policies to hasten the public's transition to electric vehicles and appliances - he believes would be sufficient to fully decarbonize Tasmania within the decade. That 250 per cent target, however, would only account for the state's internal use and could run contrary in the short term to the Tasmanian government's current Bell Bay Hydrogen Hub and "Battery of the Nation" plans, which plan to capitalise on excess renewable energy. "Get to zero emissions, and save money this decade, while the chips still fall on how we're going to mop up all that extra renewable energy to do industrial processes," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/f4f92745-eb2a-4ce8-a731-7ef17964993d.jpg/r0_31_4176_2390_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg