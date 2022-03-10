newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A "targeted dredging program" for the Tamar Estuary is still likely to proceed despite a report into sediment management options showing dredging was unlikely to have a significant impact on aesthetic or channel access for the estuary. The controversial Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce's Sediment Management Evaluation report was due to be released ahead of the state election held in May last year. However, it was delayed due to the announcement of the state election and was instead released in June. READ MORE: Premier denies conflict of interest issue over $15 million stadium funds The report shows that dredging of any kind would significantly impact flora and fauna of the estuary, including on the habitat of the threatened species the Australian grayling fish.' It also shows that dredging was not recommended as a sediment management option because it needed to be done annually to be effective and was costly. There are also health risks. At the time, Premier Peter Gutwein announced dredging would occur in the Tamar Estuary under a majority Liberal government, and at that time, he had not seen the full TEMT report. Eight months after the report's release, the government is still backing dredging as its proposed solution to sediment build-up. A government spokesperson said the government's planned dredging program would be more targeted and precise. READ MORE: Hospitals in the North and North-West remain at escalation level two. "The Tamar Estuary and Esk River's (TEER) report only examined the impact of a full non-targeted dredging option and one of a reduced size," the spokesperson said. "The current plan is for dredging in specific navigation channels and recreational locations to support recreational users - this was not evaluated in the TEER report." Dredging was not recommended in the TEMT report as a viable option for sediment management because of the exorbitant cost and relatively small impact. It showed dredging of any kind would have significant environmental impacts, including increased turbidity, increased nutrients, reduced dissolved oxygen and increased heavy metal concentrations in the water. READ MORE: Sharing a common thread on International Women's Day It also raised concerns over what would have to happen to the dredge spoil or the removed mud and sediment. Dredge spoil from the Tamar is classified as a level two harmful substance and requires a significant dewatering and handling process once it's removed from the estuary. It is known to be contaminated with heavy metals, and the spoil is also potentially contaminated with acid sulphate soils, which could leach acid if exposed to air. The spokesperson said a site-specific dredging plan would remove less sediment than the report's options considered. They said several locations for storage and treatment of the dredge spoil was being assessed but did not commit to existing silt ponds at Ti Tree Bend and West Tamar nor the Launceston Waste Centre. "The final location(s) will be determined based on environmental approvals and permit requirements to ensure there is no negative impact on the community regardless of the disposal site used." The government spokesperson said the TEMT report did not consider the current proposal from the state in its entirety and was not a good measure of its success. However, a table comparing a complete dredge program and a reduced program does feature in the TEMT report, compiled by independent scientists from the Tamar and Esk Rivers program. The report showed that a reduced program would improve the rowing and yacht clubs access; however, the channel's effect would only be temporary and require annual work. READ MORE: Better protection for women against strangulation and stealthing A dredging program would also not improve sediment at the Seaport Marina. Funding for the dredging program is only for two years, and there is no ongoing funding. The spokesperson did not commit to a timeline of the dredging program, but environmental approvals were being sought. The state government is considering the TEMT report, but future management of the estuary will require support from all three levels of government. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/bc5bbbce-2433-4d92-9307-5d07519b91ef.jpg/r9_218_4190_2580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg