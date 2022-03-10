newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Chronic kidney disease, often known as the silent killer, is a common and harmful disease, yet preventable according to Tasmanian health professionals. March 10, is World Kidney Day with this year's theme Bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney care emphasising the need to understand and diagnose the chronic disease. READ MORE: Premier denies conflict of interest issue over $15 million stadium funds Recent data from Chronic Kidney Disease Tasmania found about 38,000 Tasmanians were diagnosed with kidney disease in 2020, an increase of more than 15,000 since 2010. University of Tasmania School of Medicine, Professor of medicine Matthew Jose said while the statistics were startling, an analysis of the data by region unearthed even more concerning statistics. Professor Jose said the North-West of the state had been identified as a particular area of concern for the disease with rates in the region rising by 88 per cent. READ MORE: Better protection for women against strangulation and stealthing He said the cities of Burnie and Devonport, combined, had experienced growth in chronic kidney disease of about 75 per cent in the past decade. Professor Jose said one of the major concerns with kidney disease was the late diagnosis, which often meant functionality of the vital organ was reduced to critical levels. With some patients' kidneys functioning at less than 15 per cent Professor Jose was urging people to contact their GP and arrange a kidney screening. READ MORE: Hospitals in the North and North-West remain at escalation level two. "Kidney disease is manageable if detected early, however, the rate of urine testing is quite variable and well below recommended," he said. Professor Jose said people who missed out on urine testing often had worse outcomes than those who had near-normal urine results. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/cad75fd1-62c5-4c36-8b41-5ba3760f0258.jpg/r4_0_1677_945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg