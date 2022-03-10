newsletters, editors-pick-list,

AFL premiership-winning coach Alastair Clarkson envisions AFL games would still be shared between the north and south of the state if Tasmania secured a licence. It comes after Premier Peter Gutwein last week revealed a plan for a $750 million stadium in Hobart which could be ready by 2027. Clarkson, who is meeting with Launceston and north-west based club presidents and coaches this week, highlighted the schedule was in the AFL's hands. "With two high-quality stadiums the benefit is you've got the choice," he said. "We might not have any control over whether the games (go here or there) because at the end of the day the AFL schedule the games and who the opponents are of Tasmania at that point in time. "As a government though, you've got two outstanding stadiums, one in the north, one in the south. And whether that's for cricket, for basketball, for Australian rules football, for concerts or conferences, who knows what we're going to utilise those facilities for. "But how exciting is it this state's got two and we'll work that out down the track. "But first-and-foremost, we need to get the licence but having two high-quality stadiums in this state is a big determiner, I think for the AFL to say 'yep, they're ready to have a team in this competition'." READ MORE: Clarkson highlights boxes which need to be ticked to get AFL team He feels the AFL would still allocate games to Launceston's UTAS Stadium if the Tasmanian team became a reality. "I think it'll be shared, just remember as well we've got a women's program we need to foster and we've got youth programs and statewide leagues," he said. "I'd hope the stadium will be getting used whether it's in Launceston or Hobart, the stadium we'll be getting used regularly for football but also other codes and events. And as I've said all along I think it's really exciting for the state that we'll have the choice of being able to use two magnificent venues." Clarkson said the announcement about the Hobart stadium last week had escalated excitement about the bid. "A lot of people on the on the mainland were perhaps wondering how is it all going to happen but when government makes a significant investment and commitment in terms of the financial resources to build such a stadium then people obviously understand this is a serious bid," he said. Clarkson said the Tassie team could be ready by 2027 but is in favour of a patient approach. "The longer it takes from my point of view the more successful the whole venture is going be," he said. "But that doesn't mean that can't be done, we could get the licence at the end of this year and be coming into the competition next year, it'll just be a hell of a lot tougher." Given AFL games may be shared between the state's north and south, a new Hobart stadium may only see five or six matches a year. But Clarkson, who has spent his summer in the United States learning about stadiums, is confident a new Hobart venue would be well-used by different groups. "It'll have a whole heap of events and the planning with the stadium from what I'm led to believe, it won't just be a football stadium, it's going to be there for a whole number of sports and a whole heap of entertainment," he said. "And it's not actually just the stadium itself. It's the precinct around the stadium. And that's what's happening right around the world is that they're not just building a stadium, it's reinvigorating whole townships and cities." He added building the Hobart stadium and a high performance centre were paramount to put in place before the club got going. Launceston businessman Errol Stewart, who sits on the AFL taskforce, said the Apple Isle was in a good position to get an AFL side. "This is the best chance we've had in a long time to get a licence," he said. "I'm cautiously optimistic, I would say, but I'd be very surprised if we don't get a licence in the goodness of time." He isn't concerned a new stadium in Hobart would spell the end of AFL games in Launceston. "No, not at all," he said. "Not at all. I don't see that there's any risk of that at all." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/20eee30a-88fa-4df8-8af1-8da401d3f90f.jpg/r0_310_4176_2669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg