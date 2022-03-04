news, local-news,

Tasmanian Labor has continued to call into question a late-night visit to Parliament House by the JackJumpers chief executive for another day. Labor had spent the week questioning Premier Peter Gutwein about the relationship between his former Sports Minister Jane Howlett and JackJumpers boss Simon Brookhouse before she resigned from cabinet. The party has alleged the relationship between the two resulted in a conflict of interest due to government funding provided to support the basketball team. READ MORE: Doctors warning of high influenza cases as winter approaches When Mr Brookhouse appearance at Parliament House late on November 16 was questioned by Labor, Mr Gutwein said he was there to give merchandise to Labor MLC Josh Willie at his request. This was confirmed through a brief statement late on Thursday by JackJumpers chairwoman Keryn Nylander. READ MORE: Louise Fairfax is the third woman to complete Tasmania's Abels mountains Mr Willie provided more context around the visit on Friday. "The only reason I spoke to Mr Brookhouse on the 16th of November was because he was here at Parliament in the company of Jane Howlett," he said. "He then left Parliament to attend the end of a JackJumpers game and he returned late at night. "That was his decision to return late at night. That was not my request. "To make out otherwise is simply untrue." READ MORE: University of Tasmania will call for new tenders to its Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice Mr Willie released a text message between himself and Mr Brookhouse to confirm his story. When asked whether he believed this would affect the pair's relationship, he said he thought it was important that the truth was told. Mr Gutwein on Friday accused Mr Willie of being untruthful. "We've seen the leader of the Opposition and Mr Willie making statements that are just manifestly untrue," he said. "I would say to the Labor Party that is this character assassination of Mr Brookhouse who works for an important Tasmanian organisation should simply stop."

