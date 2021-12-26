newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A pair of Tasmanian teenagers have savoured a taste of the Olympics through a week-long national summit with some of the best young athletes in the country. Lachlan Brewer usually stars on the basketball court in the Launceston Basketball Association and leading an undefeated Riverside High School side but turned his attention to the summit run by the Australian Olympic Committee. READ MORE: Donation of 85 bikes at Christmas honors a generous soul The 16-year-old was part of a group of students who took part in a week-long national summit recently as part of the Australian Olympic change-maker program. Representing Riverside as one of 23 schools showcased in the program, alongside fellow Oatlands' Kendylle Byers, the program recognised Brewer and the other participants as young leaders in their communities. Brewer shared how he thought sport could impact communities as part of the program's class of 2021 video. "I strive to be a role model for young athletes, I believe sport brings people together," he said. READ MORE: Final countdown for Empty Stocking Appeal The program saw the athletes receive mentoring from Olympians like Sam Fricker, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Jemima Montag and Melissa Tapper. Brewer and the other participants were involved in working together on the AOC's 'Have a Go' campaign which is aimed at encouraging young people to get involved in sport. READ MORE: Tall order as giraffes arrive in our neck of the woods Fricker said he had been impressed by the students' willingness to tackle the task with creativity and enthusiasm. "During the Tokyo Games I really enjoyed connecting with young people interested in Olympic sport and this was really an amazing extension of that experience," he said. "The energy of the students was captivating, and ideas flowed. Students were excited by the opportunity to use a participation campaign like Have A Go to smash stereotypes, build self-confidence, improve physical and mental health, create friendships and have fun." AOC chief executive Matt Carroll thanked the students for helping to grow support in Australia through their input into the campaign. "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of our remarkable Change-Makers and their schools for their time and contribution to the Australian Olympic Change-Maker." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

