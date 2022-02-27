news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for Fingal and Lewis Hill. BOM advised that forecast rain on Sunday and Monday may lead to minor flooding along the South Esk River and St Pauls River at Lewis Hill. READ MORE: Launcestons Dunn family bows out of Brisbane Street after 140 years Winds and rain with with chance of thunderstorms are likely likely to lead to high rainfall in the North East of the state. It comes as the BOM Autumn Climate Outlook forecast above average rainfall in the East and North of Tasmania. READ MORE: LGBTQIA+ advocates call to ban unnecessary medical interventions In the East, heavy rainfall was forecast to be one-and-a-half times more likely than normal for the autumn period, and in the far North-East, it was about two times more likely. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/5be5faf7-5f7a-45db-9cbd-a39512a0fcad.jpg/r7_159_3193_1959_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg