news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its Autumn Climate Outlook for 2022, with La Nina expected to decline back to neutral conditions come mid-autumn. Senior climate researcher at BOM Andrew Marshall said Tasmania could expect above average rainfall over parts of the east and far north, and close to average rainfall elsewhere in the state. In the east, heavy rainfall is forecast to be one-and-a-half times more likely than normal for the autumn period, and in the far north-east, it is looking about two times more likely. READ MORE: Another minister quits Gutwein cabinet, promping second reshuffle in weeks He said the above average rainfall was associated with La Nina decline. "The La Nina event has peaked, and we're most likely to return to neutral conditions in the autumn, but as the La Nina weakens, it can continue to have its influence on weather and climate," Dr Marshall said. READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning Both daytime and overnight temperatures are likely to be greater than average across the state. Dr Marshall said this was partly due to greater wind flow from the north, as well as ocean temperatures being above average, which could influence warmer air flow. The report said Australia's severe weather season ran from October to April. Dr Marshall said that La Nina events often built up towards the end of the year, before peaking and then weakening through autumn. READ MORE: Man dies after single-vehicle crash at Longford "In terms of the severe weather implications to Tasmania, we know that La Nina can bring some heavy rainfall and some flooding to parts of North-Western Tasmania, so we just need to be aware of that coming into the autumn period," Dr Marshall said. He said Tasmania was looking at a normal fire risk in the coming season, but warned against complacency. READ MORE: 64 women fleeing family violence living in state transition houses "We are coming into the autumn, but normal risk means that fires can still occur. So what we've seen over the last few months is very dry conditions and also warm conditions over much of the state. So those can set up conditions for fire risk," he said. Tasmania's forecast is similar to what has been predicted elsewhere in the country, with above average rainfall likely for most parts of Australia, except south-west and north-east. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/24873dd4-f7bb-4976-822e-33f96e8adc10.jpg/r2_213_4174_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg