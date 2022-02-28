news, local-news,

Shreklesque is Shrek like you have never known it before. Be ready for a night of laughter, drag, burlesque, musical theatre and frivolity. The stage show, adapted from the 2001 movie, will bring the naughty and the raunchy to audiences in Launceston for a one-night-only performance in June. Producer, director and Shrek actor Ben Trigger said the idea was conceived when he and his friend were performing in another burlesque show and it needed one more act. The "shock act" booked Trigger for festivals across the world including in the United Kingdom, America, New Zealand and Australia. From a small green baby to an adult sized ogre, Shreklesque grew into a show that was an award-winner and sell-out. "I thought to myself, 'okay this has legs on it'," Trigger said. READ MORE: Rents anticipated to rise substantially in three Launceston suburbs "The show very loosely follows the original first movie, so you get to meet all your favourite characters in the show. "It's a mix of burlesque, drag, musical theatre, and comedy, with everything all in one." The show will incorporate some of the soundtrack from the original movie, while also adding in other heavy hitting songs. "The biggest thing that I hear from audience members is they have no idea what to expect, and they walk out and their expectations are blown out of the water," Trigger said. "It's unlike anything else that is currently on the market in Australia, and it's a show that has meaning and connectedness. We represent so many people in the show." READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning Trigger said it was a lot of fun to be Shrek on stage, though it was a demanding role with seven different acts during the show. "It's an interesting thing to do. A lot of people ask why do I love this so much and why does it work, and it's because of [the connection to the audiences]," he said. "It's stupid, naughty, and funny." Trigger did not want to give too much of the show away, but did give a hint that those who were curious about how Donkey and Dragon conceived children would find out more. Shreklesque will be staged at the Princess Theatre on June 11. To purchase tickets visit the Theatre North website. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/27ac737b-696f-4175-9d05-c6f7f5bbf4ee.jpg/r0_163_6337_3743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg