A 28-year-old man has died following a motorbike crash in the state's South on Thursday. About 4pm, police responded to reports of a crash on the Brooker Highway, Montrose. The male rider, of Claremont, was travelling north on the highway and crossing the Berriedale Road overpass on a blue Yamaha motorbike when he failed to negotiate the right hand bend. READ MORE: Rents anticipated to rise substantially in three Launceston suburbs The bike was seen leaving the road and crossing into the grass verge between the Brooker Highway and the slip lane out of Berriedale Road. The bike continued across the slip lane, onto the slip lane grass verge and down an embankment, where it collided into a tree - snapping it off and continuing north until coming to rest at the base of the embankment. The rider was thrown from the bike, suffered fatal injuries, and died at the scene. Initial investigations suggest speed was a direct contributing factor. READ MORE: Man dies after single-vehicle crash at Longford The crash was witnessed by an off-duty police officer, with one of the first responders an off-duty paramedic. Ambulance Tasmania, Tasmania Police, and forensic and crash investigators attended the scene. Police are asking witnesses, those with dash cam footage, and those who saw the bike travelling before the crash, to contact police.

