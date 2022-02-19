news, local-news,

Snakes can be hard to spot at the best times of times, but imagine trying to spot a blonde tiger snake hiding in your home. Tamar Valley snake catcher Ian Jessup said he removed the blonde snake from a residence at Brady's Lookout, which was the same place he found a big copperhead snake last year. The male blonde tiger snake was about 138 centimetres and between six and eight years old according to the snake catcher. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man "The blonde is not common due to natural selection. However, the ones that stand out are the ones that get picked on first," Mr Jessup said. "You usually don't find the blonde pretty ones. That was the prettiest snake I have found and the next day I caught his twin [in a different area]." Mr Jessup said the snake season was a bit like fishing in that it was unpredictable. "I will have a couple of very busy days and then I have gone days without anything. It is very hit and miss," he said. "The one thing that has amazed me a little this year is that during the past few months about 40 per cent of my catches have been tiger snakes inside houses." The snake catcher put the increase of snakes in houses down to when it gets hot and people leave their doors open, snakes will feel a cool breeze and head inside. "A snake's body temperature is about 12 degrees above the ground temperature, so they want to cool down," Mr Jessup said. READ MORE: What workload? Busiest minister says he can manage However, Mr Jessup said despite seeing more snakes inside homes, the number of snakes he had relocated was about average. If someone sees a snake, Mr Jessup said to keep in mind the snake was more frightened of people than people were of it. "No fright, no bite. If you don't frighten a snake, they have no interest in you," he said. If someone does experience a snake bite, Mr Jessup said to apply a pressure bandage from the tip of the limb to either the elbow or the knee, depending on where the bite is, then a second bandage from either the groin or armpit and back to the limb. "Anyone bitten should keep as still as possible [until an ambulance arrives]," Mr Jessup said. For those who find a snake within Mr Jessup's area, he can be contacted at 0404 910 826. He asked that people save his number now so they may be able to easily access a snake catcher quickly if ever needed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/fd694c5c-96b0-422e-9d56-81807440cb52.jpg/r38_0_1463_805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg