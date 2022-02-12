news, local-news,

A bushfire watch and act alert remains for Pipers Brook Road, Bridport Road and Ferny Hill Road. The bushfire was first reported on Thursday afternoon about 3pm, and was sparked by a registered burn on private property. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer's licence renewed despite non-compliance On Saturday afternoon, TFS confirmed about 1400 hectares of both private forest and forestry plantation had been burnt. Erratic fire behaviour on Saturday afternoon had hampered efforts by TFS to control the blaze. READ MORE: Waverley camera thief wins CCTV battle, stealing charge dropped Pipers Brook Bushfire Incident Controller Gary Johnson said a combination of dry fuel and a wind change had hampered the efforts of 50 firefighters, four fixed-wing aircraft, four helicopters and six bulldozers. "The wind change didn't come through as early as we hoped, and it moved more westerly than we expected," Mr Johnson said. "It [bushfire] did move 500 meters westerly overnight, and then it moved another 500 meters westerly and it didn't seem like it was going to stop. READ MORE: Golden support for Tassie's Commonwealth Games bid for 2026 "All our efforts were hampered by the volatile fuels." Mr Johnson said a small outbuilding had been lost in the blaze, and TFS had performed structural triage to other buildings on Pipers Brook Road. Investigations into the origin of the blaze are ongoing, but Mr Johnson said that the current focus was containing the blaze before forecast hot weather on Monday. "It is the only fire in the state at the moment and we've got all the resources available to us, so our command intent is to hit a fire as hard as we can and as quickly as we can."

