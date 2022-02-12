newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania's interest in hosting a landmark Commonwealth Games in 2026 has received from one of Invermay and Northern Tasmania's most successful athletes. Rebecca Van Asch, who claimed two gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Fours and Triples bowls event, was glowing in her view of her home state possibly hosting the major event. "I think anytime that Australia gets to host something like the Commonwealth Games it is exciting in itself so I think for our home state to do it is even more exciting," she said. "It would be such a buzz for the whole state and for all the residents here, like [the Commonwealth Games] is a really exciting environment to be a part of even when you're not a competitor, even if you're just a spectator enjoying the atmosphere." READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid Van Asch would know better than most what that electric atmosphere is like after the she took on the best lawn bowlers in the world, including the likes of England, Scotland and South Africa. While the 33-year-old has claimed medals at international events like the Asia Pacific Bowls Championships as well as the World Championships, the 2018 Gold Coast event still holds a special place in her heart. "I remember walking into the stadium for the opening ceremony and we were obviously last being the host country and walking out there to thousands of cheers, the hairs literally stood up on the back on my neck and it was just goosebumps everywhere," she said. "Then to play in front of home crowd all the time, I think that gave us a bit of a head start everytime we stepped onto the green because just knowing we had the home crowd support was just unbelievable as well." Premier Peter Gutwein has officially written to Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips to register the state's interest in being a host state or co-host for the 2026 event. The South African town of Durban was initially meant to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games but reportedly due to financial issues and a lack of progress, they eventually lost the hosting rights. Birmingham, which was initially set to host the 2026 Games, moved forward to this year to ensure the Commonwealth Games could continue. READ MORE: Adam Garwood improving in the S5000 fast lane That created a space for a new 2026 host and it is one Sports Minister Jane Howlett has previously confirmed Tasmania would be interested in. "Tasmania is well placed to be showcased on the international stage as part of hosting this major event," she said. Van Asch believes the Apple Isle has the facilities to host or co-host one of the world's biggest sporting events. "I think we've got a lot of world class venues already which are terrific, there might be some upgrading along the way but they are terrific venues," she said. "It's something that we could spread around the whole state, it doesn't need to be in only one part of the state, the Gold Coast had some stuff in Cairns, the whole of Queensland got some use and I imagine it'd be the same in Tassie." Van Asch, who is busily preparing for the Tasmania Tridents debut in the Bowls Premier League later this month, has joined a chorus of athletes throwing their support behind the games proposal.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/85d3aac3-656a-46c2-bcd4-0471135f9288.jpg/r0_28_960_570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg